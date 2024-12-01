Meghan Trainor dishes on plastic surgery regrets: " I messed up"

Los Angeles, California - Pretty hurts, even for celebrities ! Meghan Trainor is no exception, as the singer has now dished on the unfortunate side-effects of her plastic surgery.

Pretty hurts, even for celebrities! Meghan Trainor is no exception, as the singer has dished on the unfortunate side-effects of her plastic surgery. © LISA O'CONNOR / AFP

The 30-year-old recently admitted on her podcast Workin' On It that she has a small problem with her facial expressions.

"I got too much Botox, and I need help," Meghan said.

The All About That Bass singer has 'fessed up to getting some injections and a "lip flip," but as a result of the procedures, she can't smile anymore!

But Meghan proved that she's able to laugh at herself, and she even poked fun at a recent photo that saw her attempting to smile while holding a dog at a shelter.

"I don't look happy. I look like I smelled someone's fart," she joked. "Somebody help me!"

So it seems the musician's first Botox treatment was likely her last, but despite her negative experiences, Meghan does not want to completely forgo beauty procedures in the future.

In fact, as People reports, her next operation is already being planned.