Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet take major step in their romance

Los Angeles, California - After more than two years together, Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet have taken the next step in their romance – following each other on Instagram, that is!

Kylie Jenner (r.) now follows her boo Timothée Chalamet on Instagram after two years of dating. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@tchalamet & @kyliejenner

Eagle-eyed fans noticed on Tuesday that the 27-year-old reality star has begun following Timothée on Instagram, making him one of the 119 accounts she follows on the platform.

The 29-year-old actor hasn't returned the favor, but considering he doesn't follow anyone on his page, it's certainly not a sign of trouble in paradise.

Though they were first linked in April 2023, Kylie and Timothée have become much more public as a couple in recent months.

The pair enjoyed plenty of loved-up courtside dates as they cheered on Timothée's beloved New York Knicks in the NBA playoffs, and they even made their red carpet debut as a couple at the 70th David di Donatello Awards in May.

Engagement rumors have swirled throughout their courtship, but so far, the two seem to be quite content with where they're at in their relationship.

In May, insiders spilled that Kylie "would love to have another baby with" Timothée one day, adding that she is "so in love with" him.