Michael J. Fox opens up on what it would take for him to return to acting!

Nashville, Tennessee - Michael J. Fox said he would consider a return to acting if he was offered the right role that incorporated the "realities" of his Parkinson's disease.

Michael J. Fox would be open to return to acting if he were offered a role that takes his Parkinson's disease symptoms into account. © Terry Wyatt / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The Back To The Future star announced his retirement from on-screen work in 2020, having been open about how the disease affected his memory and made it difficult to remember lines of dialogue.



But the 62-year-old told Entertainment Tonight he would consider acting again if he could "figure it out."

"If someone offers me a part and I do it and I have a good time, great," he said.

"I would do acting if something came up that I could put my realities into it, my challenges, if I could figure it out."