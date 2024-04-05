Michael J. Fox opens up on what it would take for him to return to acting!
Nashville, Tennessee - Michael J. Fox said he would consider a return to acting if he was offered the right role that incorporated the "realities" of his Parkinson's disease.
The Back To The Future star announced his retirement from on-screen work in 2020, having been open about how the disease affected his memory and made it difficult to remember lines of dialogue.
But the 62-year-old told Entertainment Tonight he would consider acting again if he could "figure it out."
"If someone offers me a part and I do it and I have a good time, great," he said.
"I would do acting if something came up that I could put my realities into it, my challenges, if I could figure it out."
Michael J. Fox opens up on main goals
The activist and former Hollywood actor was diagnosed with young-onset Parkinson's disease a year after Back To The Future Part III was released in 1990.
Fox first noticed a tremor in his little finger before his diagnosis at the age of 29 and the progressive neurological condition has severely affected his mobility. He has suffered broken bones from numerous falls.
During the interview with Entertainment Tonight, Fox said his goals were always shifting, but his biggest goal had been "to raise a family" with his wife Tracy Pollan, whom he married in 1998.
"We have four amazing kids and that’s been the big thing," he said, adding that the other goal is focused on the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's research, founded in 2000, which has raised more than two billion dollars, CBS News reported in November.
In 2023, he starred in the Apple+ documentary Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie, exploring how Parkinson’s impacted his life.
Cover photo: Terry Wyatt / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP