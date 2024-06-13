Miley Cyrus' dad Billy Ray files to have latest marriage annulled

Los Angeles, California - Billy Ray Cyrus and Firerose celebrated their wedding just seven months ago, but the stars ' happily-ever-after has already come to an end.

Firerose (l.) and Billy Ray Cyrus have called it quits after less than a year of marriage. © Jason Kempin / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

According to documents obtained by TMZ, the 62-year-old country star separated from his 35-year-old wife on May 22, citing irreconcilable differences and "inappropriate marital conduct" as the reasons for the divorce.

Billy Ray also asked the court to declare the marriage invalid as it was the result of fraud. He gave Firerose until May 24 to leave the house.

Billy Ray and Firerose got engaged in August 2022 after meeting on the set of Hannah Montana, which the Achy Breaky Heart singer starred in alongside his daughter, Miley.

The now-exes released music together in 2021 and married in October 2023.

The divorce is the third marriage break-up for Billy Ray. He was married to Cindy Smith from 1986 to 1991, after which he was in a relationship with Tish Cyrus for almost 30 years until they divorced in 2022.

Along with 31-year-old Miley, Tish and Billy Ray share son Braison, and daughter Noah.