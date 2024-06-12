Miley Cyrus seemingly shades dad Billy Ray as she dishes on family: "My mom is my hero"

Los Angeles, California - Miley Cyrus ' Wednesday appearance on Netflix's My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman gave some new insight into her complicated relationship with her dad, Billy Ray, amid an alleged family feud.

The Cyrus family has been at odds since Billy Ray and Tish Cyrus-Purcell, who had been married for almost three decades, divorced in 2022 – with their adult kids appearing to choose sides.

It didn't help matters that Tish subsequently married her daughter Noah Cyrus' ex-boyfriend, Dominic Purcell, with Miley serving as the maid of honor at the ceremony.

Now, Miley appeared to confirm that the family relationships are still strained as she got candid about her parents in the new interview.

"A lot of people say… my father is my hero," Letterman started. "Did you ever feel that way about your father?"



"I mean, honestly, my mom is my hero, Miley answered bluntly. "And, uh, my father…" she trailed off, seemingly lost in thought.

The Flowers singer continued, "I'm grateful for being able to watch him ahead of me. He's almost, like, given me this map, and there is a map of what to do and what not to do – and he's guided me on both."

Miley admitted that who she is as a person today would not exist without her father: "Because my dad as a creative and, like, as an artist, and the way his brain works has always made me feel safer in my own mind.”