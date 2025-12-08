Miley Cyrus shares insight on godmother Dolly Parton's current health status after scary hospitalization

Miley Cyrus (r.) said that her godmother Dolly Parton (l.) is "excited" to get back to work after suffering complications from a kidney stone. © KEVIN WINTER / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

The Flowers hitmaker dished to Entertainment Tonight that the 79-year-old country icon is "excited" to resume her work.

Dolly sparked worries after she caught an infection from a kidney stone, leading to her absence at the Dollywood amusement park in September.

Yet Miley insisted that "she's always gonna keep the show going."



She added, "The show must go on, so she's excited to get back to work."

Dolly told fans in an Instagram post that she wants to be at her "best" after postponing her Las Vegas run.

The Farther Along singer, who lost her beloved husband Carl Dean in March, wrote, "I am not going to be able to rehearse and put together the show that I want you to see, and the show that you deserve to see."