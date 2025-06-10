Miley Cyrus says her siblings were once "humiliated" to be related to her

Los Angeles, California - Miley Cyrus is one of the most famous people out there, but her siblings apparently weren't always the biggest fans of her celeb status.

The Flowers singer got real with Monica Lewinsky on a Tuesday episode of her Wondery podcast, Reclaiming with Monica Lewinsky.

According to the 32-year-old pop star, her reputation was in a very different place around 2013.

She had released her album Bangerz that year, and her hit song Wrecking Ball – plus its viral music video – had the former squaky clean Disney star in the crosshairs of controversy.

That same year, she got jaws wagging once more during her salacious twerking VMAs performance with Robin Thicke.

"That was the time where I just got hit so hard and I was so embarrassed," Miley explained.

"There was even a time where my brother and sister didn't want to go to school because of how humiliated they were to be related to me," she continued.

"I remember my brother at one point he was saying, 'I don't judge you, but you could understand how hard it is for me to go to school, and you be my sister.'"

The Wrecking Ball singer recalled losing everything in her personal life – including romantic relationships – "because of the choice I was making professionally."