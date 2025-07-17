Miley Cyrus reveals the emotional reason she no longer wants to tour

New York, New York - Miley Cyrus has some sad news for her fans: the pop icon no longer wants to go on tour – at least for the time being.

In an emotional interview with Good Morning America on Tuesday, the 32-year-old Flowers artist openly explained why she wants to step away from touring.

"I do have the physical ability, and I have the opportunity to tour. I wish I had the desire, but I don't," she admitted.

Miley released her ninth studio album, Something Beautiful, back in May, but it seems she's set on not hosting an accompanying tour.

She explained that, in today's music industry, there isn't adequate "infrastructure that supports artists" on the road.

Miley also revealed that her struggles with alcohol have contributed to her decision, adding, "It's really hard to maintain sobriety on the road, which is a really important pillar of stability in my life."

The Grammy winner recalled iconic artists like Prince, who got caught up in a "high intensity lifestyle" while touring, and it's not something Miley wants to find herself in again.