Miley Cyrus seemingly addresses her "rude" behavior towards fans at album signing

London, UK - Miley Cyrus fans are feeling pretty wrecked after some viral clips appeared to show her ignoring attendees at an album signing event with Naomi Campbell in London.

Over the weekend, Miley and Naomi were out promoting the vinyl release of their collab song, Every Girl You've Ever Loved.

The supermodel livestreamed the event on Instagram, and – though clips from the stream show the stars sharing some nice moments with fans – other snippets see the pair seemingly ignoring them.

One viral clip shows a fan trying – and failing – to interact with the celebs before looking befuddled at Miley and Naomi's behavior. Oof!

It's kind of painful to watch the videos... and, according to their comments, fans seem to feel the same way.

"Sorry to everyone who went and got a photo with them talking to one another," one person wrote on Miley's Instagram post about the event.

"Girl you were very rude to your fans at this signing," added another, as someone else urged her to "treat your fans better next time."

A fourth noted the "absolutely shocking behaviour… these are your fans Miley, they can quickly change their minds."

Amid the backlash, Miley addressed the signing in a new post – so, what does she have to say for herself?