Sabrina Carpenter wows with soft glam and patchwork gown at Variety Hitmakers

Los Angeles, California - Sabrina Carpenter swapped out her usual high glam and pin-up curls for a softer style at Variety Hitmakers 2025, where she was awarded the honor of Hitmaker of the Year.

Sabrina Carpenter wowed in a cottagecore-esque look featuring a patchwork gown and soft glam for the 2025 Variety Hitmakers event. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@sabrinacarpenter

On Saturday, the 26-year-old hit the red carpet in a patchwork number from Ralph Lauren's Spring/Summer 2003 collection, which she paired with a simple makeup look and loose, beachy waves.

Sabrina received her award from collaborator Jack Antonoff, who hailed her innovative songwriting and perseverance in the industry.

Per Variety, the Espresso singer gave some advice to her fellow songwriters in her acceptance speech, telling the crowd, "The easiest way to write a bad song is to try to write a hit."

"Write the opposite of what you think a hit is," she continued.

"Write what speaks to you, write something that only you can write. Write the music you want to listen to yourself."

Sabrina's wisdom is surely worth following as she's mastered the art of the pop hit over the last few years through her chart-topping albums Short n' Sweet and Man's Best Friend.