Miley Cyrus reveals when she'd walk away from fame in candid confession

Los Angeles, California - Singer and actor Miley Cyrus has been in the spotlight since she was a kid, but in a new interview, she admitted she isn't afraid of the day that ends.

Miley Cyrus got candid about her willingness to walk away from fame one day. © Frederic J. BROWN / AFP

Speaking with CR Fashion Book for a chat published on Monday, the 32-year-old spoke with Pamela Anderson about her decades-long career.

Life in the limelight began for the Flowers singer before she was even a teenager, and as she explained it, "Wow, I really jumped on a train when I was 11 years old, and I've never gotten off."

"It wasn't until my late 20s and early 30s that I started re-evaluating: 'Is this still what I want?'" she added.

Miley said that, so far, she's been confident that the answer is yes.

Still, she admits she's "not afraid" of that answer becoming no.

"I don't know if that day will come – when this no longer has my heart the way it does now," Miley said, adding that "there could be a season where all of this no longer interests me, and that's okay."

The Grammy winner's candid confession may come as a bit of a shock, especially considering the fact that she's on the heels of another hit album release.