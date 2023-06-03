Natalie Portman's husband caught in cheating scandal and fans are fuming!
Los Angeles, California - Thor star Natalie Portman has been thrust into a scandal following reports that her husband Benjamin Milliepied had an alleged affair!
According to multiple outlets, the 41-year-old Star Wars alum and her husband are "still together" amid numerous allegations claiming he cheated on her.
Per People, Millepied's alleged affair with a 25-year-old woman was revealed in the French outlet Voici.
An insider dished to the site that the reported liaison was "short-lived" and is now "over," adding that the Oscar-winner and her dancer hubby have been "privately working through their marital struggles despite the allegations."
"He knows he made an enormous mistake, and he is doing all he can to get Natalie to forgive him and keep their family together," the source told the outlet.
"Natalie is incredibly private and has no intention of playing this out in the media. Her biggest priority is protecting her children and their privacy."
Social media sounds off on Natalie Portman and Benjamin Milliepied affair rumors
Needless to say, the news of Milliepied's rumored fling has made waves on social media, particularly Twitter.
Fans haven't been holding back their thoughts on the matter, as many have been harshly slamming the former New York City Ballet member.
One user wrote, "Natalie portman is a harvard educated oscar winning actress & an absolutely stunning woman who is forever in our hearts as padme amidala girl please leave that BALDING frenchman!!"
The couple, who share two kids, have been married since 2012 after meeting on the set of Portman's Academy Award-winning film, Black Swan.
Last year, she honored the pair's 10-year anniversary with a sweet Instagram tribute where she wrote, "Ten years today @benjaminmillepied, and it keeps getting better."
