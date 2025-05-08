Justin Baldoni's PR team reveals shocking threats they received over Blake Lively case

Los Angeles, California - Justin Baldoni and his PR team are allegedly facing death threats amid his heated legal war with co- star Blake Lively.

Justin Baldoni (r.) and his PR team are reportedly facing horrendous death threats amid his battle with Blake Lively. © Collage: Jamie McCarthy & Michael loccisano / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

According to the Daily Mail, the It Ends With Us director and his employees from The Agency Group (TAG) have been hit with death threats after being named in Lively's suit against Baldoni.

The actor's team is reportedly "fearful" for their safety, with one employee explaining, "I've had to tell my child's school that we've had death threats. We even had to build a gate for security because the court filings have essentially doxxed us."

The tipster further claimed that private home addresses have been leaked in the court documents that were supposedly been "pushed" by the Gossip Girl star's team.

Threats obtained by the site read saw the team branded as "terrorist evil," while another note read, "I'm going to enjoy watching you be destroyed."

Baldoni just announced the closure of his Wayfarer Foundation, which is part of his Wayfarer Studios.