Liam Payne's estate to go to ex Cheryl Cole as will details are revealed

London, UK - The fate of Liam Payne's multi-million-dollar estate has been revealed after the One Direction star 's tragic death last fall.

Liam Payne's (r.) estate will be managed by his ex Cheryl Cole, with whom he shared a young son named Bear. © Tolga Akmen / AFP

Per new court documents obtained by People, the musician's ex, Cheryl Cole, has been named the administrator of his estate after he died without a will.

The 41-year-old, along with attorney Richard Mark Bray, will manage the $32.2 million estate Payne left behind, but according to the BBC, the two have "limited authority" at the moment and cannot distribute the money.

Payne and Cole dated for two years between 2016 and 2018 and shared an eight-year-old son named Bear.

It's expected that Cole will place the money from the estate in a trust for their son, though no official details have been confirmed.

After Payne's death in October 2024, the Girls Aloud star spoke out against the media's "exploitation" of the tragedy in a rare statement.