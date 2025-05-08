Liam Payne's estate to go to ex Cheryl Cole as will details are revealed
London, UK - The fate of Liam Payne's multi-million-dollar estate has been revealed after the One Direction star's tragic death last fall.
Per new court documents obtained by People, the musician's ex, Cheryl Cole, has been named the administrator of his estate after he died without a will.
The 41-year-old, along with attorney Richard Mark Bray, will manage the $32.2 million estate Payne left behind, but according to the BBC, the two have "limited authority" at the moment and cannot distribute the money.
Payne and Cole dated for two years between 2016 and 2018 and shared an eight-year-old son named Bear.
It's expected that Cole will place the money from the estate in a trust for their son, though no official details have been confirmed.
After Payne's death in October 2024, the Girls Aloud star spoke out against the media's "exploitation" of the tragedy in a rare statement.
Liam Payne's ex Cheryl opens up about her fears for their son after his death
"What is troubling my spirit the most is that one day, Bear will have access to the abhorrent reports and media exploitation we have seen in the past two days," Cole wrote.
"It is breaking my heart further that I cannot protect him from that in his future."
Payne died at the age of 31 after falling from his hotel room balcony in Argentina, with the Teardrops artist under the influence of alcohol and other drugs at the time.
Prior to his death, he had been dating influencer Kate Cassidy for about two years.
The 25-year-old had been with Payne in Argentina but left early to take care of their dogs back home.
Cassidy mourned the "love of her life" in an emotional tribute shared online, where she wrote that her "heart is shattered in ways I can't even put into words."
Cover photo: Tolga Akmen / AFP