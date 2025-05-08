Paige DeSorbo reveals the dating advice that changed her life

New York, New York - Paige DeSorbo reflected on the relationship advice that changed her perspective on dating as she adjusts to the single life after her split from Craig Conover.

The 32-year-old Summer House star chatted with Us Weekly on Wednesday about the advice she once received from a therapist that has stuck with her ever since.

In her early 20s, a therapist pointed out to Paige that she had only dated men who pursued her first and, as a result, had "never picked out" a partner herself.

"It was literally [like] getting hit in the face with a brick," she said.

"I was like, 'Oh, my God, I don't think the girls know this, that we're not picking our boyfriends.' She said that to me in my early 20s, and I just always remembered it," Paige added.

Still, the Bravo star would like a guy to pursue her first when it comes to finding her next love after Craig Conover.

"I haven't been single for a summer in a while, but I'm also excited too because I’ve never been single in my 30s, and I feel like it is just drastically different than your 20s," she told the outlet.

Paige and Craig called it quits in November 2024 after three years together, and while the Southern Charm star is said to be in a new relationship with model Natalie Buffett, Paige has confirmed she's still officially single.