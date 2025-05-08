Paige DeSorbo reveals the dating advice that changed her life
New York, New York - Paige DeSorbo reflected on the relationship advice that changed her perspective on dating as she adjusts to the single life after her split from Craig Conover.
The 32-year-old Summer House star chatted with Us Weekly on Wednesday about the advice she once received from a therapist that has stuck with her ever since.
In her early 20s, a therapist pointed out to Paige that she had only dated men who pursued her first and, as a result, had "never picked out" a partner herself.
"It was literally [like] getting hit in the face with a brick," she said.
"I was like, 'Oh, my God, I don't think the girls know this, that we're not picking our boyfriends.' She said that to me in my early 20s, and I just always remembered it," Paige added.
Still, the Bravo star would like a guy to pursue her first when it comes to finding her next love after Craig Conover.
"I haven't been single for a summer in a while, but I'm also excited too because I’ve never been single in my 30s, and I feel like it is just drastically different than your 20s," she told the outlet.
Paige and Craig called it quits in November 2024 after three years together, and while the Southern Charm star is said to be in a new relationship with model Natalie Buffett, Paige has confirmed she's still officially single.
Paige DeSorbo spills what she's looking for in her next romance
As for what she's looking for from her next relationship, Paige admitted that she doesn't think another reality star is what she "needs" right now.
"I'm just looking for someone that meshes easily with my life, and being a reality TV person isn’t the easiest thing," she said.
The Giggly Squad co-host is also hoping for a guy who's happy to stay in like she is – as her famous bed-rotting on Summer House has proven.
"I don't care if he can go out and stay out and hang out with my friends. I'd actually prefer if he didn't want to do that," Paige joked.
