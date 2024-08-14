Nick Carter hits back at sexual assault accuser Melissa Schuman

Nick Carter (r.) has legally hit back at Melissa Schuman's (l.) assault and battery accusations with a hefty countersuit. © Collage: IMAGO / Newscom World & KEVIN WINTER / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

On Tuesday, People obtained a copy of the 44-year-old Backstreet Boys singer's hefty countersuit against the 39-year-old actor.

Per the newest docs, the I Want It That Way artist is suing Schuman for $2.5 million while also vehemently denying her allegations against him.

Last April, the former Dream member publicly named Carter in a lawsuit, claiming that the I'll Never Break Your Heart hitmaker invited her to his Santa Monica apartment, gave her a sedative, and then sexually assaulted her when she was 18 and he was 22.

Yet in Carter's counterclaim, the pop star attests that Schuman made false statements and insists that their encounter was consensual.

Carter further states via the filing that the fellow pop singer made the claims "with a specific intent to damage Carter's reputation and interfere with his business opportunities, advantages and contracts."