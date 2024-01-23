Norman Jewison, In the Heat of the Night and Moonstruck director, has died

Norman Jewison, the Oscar-nominated director of In the Heat of the Night and Moonstruck whose half-century career of filmmaking defied categorization, has died at age 97, his publicist said Monday.

Acclaimed Canadian film director Norman Jewison has passed away at the age of 97. © REUTERS

The Canadian-born Jewison worked with some of Hollywood's biggest stars including Steve McQueen, Denzel Washington, Sidney Poitier, and Cher.

The singer-turned-actress took to social media to bid farewell to a "Sweet Prince."

"Thank U For One Of The Greatest, Happiest, Most Fun Experiences Of My Life," Cher wrote in reference to her Oscar-winning role in Moonstruck.

"Without U, I Would Not Have My Beautiful Golden Man."

Over an eclectic career he hopped among genres, helming musicals including Fiddler on the Roof as well as comedies and romances, but is best known for films tackling weighty social issues.

Jewison began his career in television, but moved to Hollywood in the early 1960s where he teamed up with Tony Curtis for the comedy 40 Pounds of Trouble, a box office hit.

Two films with Doris Day followed with Jewison tied to Universal, a partnership that also saw him working with James Garner on The Art of Love.

Oscar recognition came in 1966 with quirky comedy The Russians are Coming, the Russians are Coming, when he scored a nomination for best picture.

But it was with In the Heat of the Night that he announced his arrival as a serious auteur, conjuring memorable turns from Oscar-winner Rod Steiger as a racist Southern sheriff playing opposite Poitier.

The film won an Academy Award for best picture, and he was nominated as best director.