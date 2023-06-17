Olivia Dunne re-enters her "emo phase" in viral video!

Baton Rouge, Louisiana - Olivia "it was never a phase" Dunne, is that you?

In a hilarious TikTok, LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne reveals she lived through an emo fashion era! © Collage: Screenshot / TikTok / livvy

Everyone experiences a good "glow up" phase at least once in their lives!

For Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model Olivia Dunne, this phase included getting past a hardcore emo image.

In a hilarious TikTok video captioned, "mom it's not a phase," Livvy reveals arguably one of the funniest secrets of her past: her emo era!

In the clip, Livvy shares three pictures of herself as a young teen whilst rocking her finest emo fashion.

From black and red lipstick, to dark flannels and black clothing, the old dark-haired livvy appears to look nothing like the bright blonde bombshell fans have come to know and love.

With over a half a million views, fans raved over the LSU's gymnast shocking former looks in the comments section.

"Que music 'He was a skater boy, she said see yah later boy,'" one fan hilariously commented in reference to Avril Lavigne's hit song, Sk8r Boi.

"Did u dye ur hair or did it just turn blonde over the years?" another asked.

"Bring back emo livvy for a day," someone else suggested.