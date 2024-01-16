Olivia Dunne sends fans into a tizzy with TikTok thirst trap!

Baton Rouge, Louisiana - Olivia Dunne is setting TikTok ablaze with her latest viral sensation!

Olivia Dunne, known for her gymnastics prowess and occasional thirst traps, has the TikTok world buzzing after her recent post sent fans into a frenzy! © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@Livvy

The LSU athlete,

known for her gymnastics prowess and occasional thirst traps, has the TikTok world buzzing after her recent post sent fans into a frenzy!

In this viral post captioned, "Sticking out your gyat for the rizzler," Livvy seamlessly lip-syncs to a popular TikTok track while cheekily sticking her tongue out!

Olivia's post has garnered over 800,000 views and counting, leaving fans ecstatic and raving about the moment.



"Yup that’s a Lock Screen shawty," one fan said.

"SHEEES SOOO FINE," another wrote.

"i gyatt to know how your so pretty," a third asked.