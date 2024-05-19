Olivia Dunne's latest style inspo is hilariously unrecognizable: Pamela Anderson or Cigarette Mom?

Baton Rouge, Louisiana - Former LSU gymnast and social media sensation Olivia Dunne is back at it again, lighting up TikTok with her latest hilarious video.

This time, Olivia decided to channel a dramatically different look, leaving her fans both confused and entertained!

The video – playfully captioned, "I can’t tell if it’s giving Pamela Anderson or cigarette mom" – has quickly gone viral.



In it, Olivia's typically sleek and straight hair is shown as voluminous with loose bouncy curls that scream '80s glam.

She pairs this with bold, dark eyeliner, adding an edge to her makeup that feels straight out of a rock concert.

But it's her outfit that truly steals the show – a revealing black sheer bodycon dress that leaves little to the imagination and adds a touch of daring elegance.