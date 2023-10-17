Olivia Dunne's new uneven bars routine goes viral on TikTok

Baton Rouge, Louisiana - Olivia Dunne might be retiring after this NCAA gymnastics season, but the LSU Tiger isn't letting up on training!

Olivia Dunne continues to share exciting gymnastics updates on social media, much to her fans' delight!

After giving followers a sneak peek of her new balance beam routine over the weekend, Dunne went on to light up the TikTok gymnastics world once again with her awe-inspiring uneven bars routine.

In a viral clip, Livvy hyped fans up with a huge combination release move, Tkachev + Pac Salto, followed up with a perfect 10-worthy handstand.

"Just some bar work:)" Dunne captioned the post modestly.

With over half a million views, fans are bursting with excitement to see Dunne on the competition floor.

"I gyyaaaat to go to a meet," one fan said. "You’ve gyatta they’re so fun and packed," Livvy replied.

"Can’t wait for the season keep up the great work," another fan wrote.