Olivia Rodrigo shows off dazzling GUTS World Tour costume and behind-the-scenes clip

Olivia Rodrigo took a second away from her busy GUTS World Tour performance schedule to post some digital content for her adoring fans! © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@oliviarodrigo

On Saturday, the drivers license singer posted a photo of herself in one of her iconic GUTS World tour fits – a showstopping sparkly silver two-piece skirt set!

Posed sassily with her hands on her hips and her lips in a pout, Liv accessorized the look with black Doc Marten shoes, black fishnet stockings, and dainty silver chain jewelry including a star necklace as well as her signature "GUTS" letter rings.

With a bold red lip and a short black manicure, the rest of the star's makeup was pretty neutral which let her gorgeously styled long dark wavy hair and bedazzled outfit do the heavy lifting.

The new post also featured a short video of Livvy confidently strutting up the stairs in the ensemble to the wildly enthusiastic applause of her Livies, just out of the camera's view.

Olivia pops a hip, hand on her waist, and slowly brings the mic to her face as the clip ends.