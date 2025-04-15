Did Olivia Rodrigo sneak Louis Partridge into her latest photo dump?

London, UK - Olivia Rodrigo is feeling so American across the pond, but did she sneak her boyfriend Louis Partridge into her latest UK photo dump?

Olivia Rodrigo shared a peek at her life across the pond in a new photo dump. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@oliviarodrigo

The 22-year-old took to her Instagram on Monday to share a peek at her recent adventures in London.

"sunday roasting," Olivia captioned the slideshow.

The post kicked off with a photo of said Sunday roast, which fans were quick to notice included what appeared to be a man sitting across from Olivia – though only his hands were visible.

Of course, this led many to speculate that Louis was her dinner date, and while nothing has been confirmed, the 21-year-old British actor did give the post a like.

The pair first sparked romance rumors when they were spotted looking quite cozy at a 2023 Halloween party in London, but the chatter wasn't officially confirmed until Louis broke his silence on the relationship last March.

Since then, the couple has become gradually more public, with Olivia bringing the Enola Holmes actor as her date to the 2025 Grammy Awards in February.