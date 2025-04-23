Taylor Swift dethroned as youngest self-made female billionaire – who reigns supreme?

New York, New York - After holding the title for nearly two years, Taylor Swift is no longer the world's youngest self-made female billionaire.

According to Forbes, 30-year-old Lucy Guo has overtaken the 35-year-old pop star to nab the title.

Guo co-founded Scale AI in 2016, when she was just 21.

The tech company is now worth an estimated $25 billion, jumping over 80% since last spring.

With an approximate stake of just less than 5% of Scale AI today, Guo has an estimated net worth of around $1.25 billion.

Though Guo has surpassed her age-wise, Swift still holds a higher net worth with an estimated $1.6 billion.

The Karma singer earned billionaire status in late 2023, becoming the first to do so solely on the basis of her music.

That same year marked the opening of her record-breaking Eras Tour, which is now the highest-grossing tour of all time and the first ever to earn over $2 billion.

Swift made sure to pay it forward with eye-popping bonuses for her team, with an estimated $197 million given out over The Eras Tour's two-year run.