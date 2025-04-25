Olivia Rodrigo gives powerful speech as she accepts Planned Parenthood award

New York, New York - Olivia Rodrigo reflected on her connection with her female fans in a powerful acceptance speech at Planned Parenthood's Spring into Action Gala.

The 22-year-old singer graced the event's red carpet on Thursday in a stunning white halter gown with a shimmering chain link at the top.

In recognition of her advocacy for reproductive rights on her sold-out GUTS World Tour, Olivia was honored with the Catalyst of Change Award.

During her acceptance speech, she gushed over the connection she's made with women through her music, calling it the "greatest privilege" of her career.

"When I play shows, I look out at crowds filled with young girls, and the bond that I feel with them is profound," Olivia said, per People.

"To be in a space where we can all feel safe to be wild, emotional, and carefree is incredibly powerful."

The get him back! artist also reflected on the current political climate, where reproductive rights have been increasingly under attack following the 2022 overturning of Roe v. Wade.

"We live in a world that politicizes our bodies and uses harmful ideologies to deny us safety and healthcare," she told the crowd.

"And it breaks my heart to think that because of oppressive laws and outdated policies, some of those girls might not get to follow their dreams the way I've been able to follow mine."