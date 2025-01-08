Bonnaroo 2025: Olivia Rodrigo, Luke Combs, and Tyler, the Creator tapped to headline!

Manchester, Tennessee - Olivia Rodrigo , Luke Combs, and Tyler, the Creator are heading to Tennessee as the star-studded lineup for the 2025 Bonnaroo music festival is revealed!

(From l. to r.) Luke Combs, Olivia Rodrigo, and Tyler, the Creator are all set to headline the 2025 Bonnaroo music festival in Manchester. © Collage: Amy E. Price / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & Michael Tran & VALERIE MACON / AFP

The artists performing at the four-day festival in Manchester were unveiled on Wednesday, with Luke Combs and Dom Dolla kicking things off on Thursday, June 12.

Tyler, the Creator will headline Friday's lineup, along with John Summit, Glass Animals, Rainbow Kitten Surprise, Tipper, The Red Clay Strays, and more.

Olivia Rodrigo leads Saturday's stars, which also include Avril Lavingne, Justice, Nelly, Glorilla, and Tyla.

Bonnaroo joins a number of previously announced festival performances for the 21-year-old get him back! artist in 2025, as she's also heading to Lollapalooza, NOS Alive, Festival Estéreo Picnic, and more following the end of her sold-out GUTS World Tour.

The final day of Bonnaroo will be led by Irish superstar Hozier, as well as Vampire Weekend and Queens of the Stone Age. Also performing are Role Model, Remi Wolf, Raye, and more.