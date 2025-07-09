Olivia Rodrigo's guitarist reveals pop star pays therapy bills for tour crew

Los Angeles, California - Olivia Rodrigo 's bandmate has revealed that the pop star offered her tour crew access to free therapy during her sold-out GUTS World Tour.

Olivia Rodrigo's bandmate has revealed that the pop star offered her tour crew access to free therapy during her sold-out GUTS World Tour. © OLI SCARFF / AFP

The 22-year-old singer's guitarist, Daisy Spencer, recently opened up about how Olivia's decision to foot her crew's therapy bills has been a "gift."

"On the GUTS World Tour, Olivia and our tour manager, Marty Hom, made accessible and free therapy for all of the touring personnel," Daisy explained on an episode of the StageLeft Podcast.

"I have never had anything like that. And that reignited the importance of therapy to me because I had just kind of fallen off for so long, and then suddenly I had this free resource of incredible therapists, and I utilized the crap out of that."

The 31-year-old musician said further that having access to therapy was "one of the coolest things that has ever happened on tour," adding, "I feel like it is such a gift to be able to look within yourself and have someone else help you bring some stuff out of you that you might otherwise on your own not be able to get there."

Olivia has been on a run of festival performances after completing her GUTS World Tour, taking her crew on an epic run of headlining slots at events like New York's Governors Ball and Glastonbury in the UK.

In addition to helping out her tour crew, the Grammy winner used some of the ticket profits from her tour to support causes close to her heart.