Olivia Rodrigo reacts to Louis Partridge's swoon-worthy Glastonbury tribute

By Kelly Christ

London, UK - Olivia Rodrigo shared the sweetest reaction to Louis Partridge's swoon-worthy tribute to her headlining set at Glastonbury.

The 22-year-old actor honored his girlfriend after her unforgettable set at the historic Glastonbury music festival on Saturday with a heartwarming Instagram post.

"I hope you caught Olivia's show last night," Louis wrote under a slideshow featuring some behind-the-scenes moments with the 23-year-old pop star.

"A truly special performance on such a huge scale."

"She worked her a** off for it and couldn't be more deserving of all her success and for the great crowd that was watching," he continued. "What a moment."

The post quickly earned a thank-you from the Grammy winner herself, who poked fun at his "Glastonberry" hashtag by replying, "glastonBERRY ilysm."

In a post of her own, Olivia shared her gratitude for the "dream" performance, writing, "I am so grateful to everyone who came out and sang and jumped. A night I will never ever forget."

The get him back! artist made her headlining set extra special with a surprise appearance by The Cure's Robert Smith, who joined her on stage to sing two of the band's biggest hits – also two of Olivia's "favorite songs of all time" – Friday I'm In Lvoe and Just Like Heaven.

Olivia's epic performance comes amid a string of top-billed sets at music festivals like BST Hyde Park and New York's Governors Ball, which have been apart of what she's calling her GUTS World Tour (Spilled).

Cover photo: Collage: IMAGO / Newscom World & Future Image

