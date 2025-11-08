Olivia Rodrigo slams Trump administration for using her music in "racist, hateful propaganda"

Los Angeles, California - Olivia Rodrigo has slammed the Trump administration after official White House and Department of Homeland Security pages used her music in disturbing clips pushing the president's mass deportation agenda.

Olivia Rodrigo (r.) has called out President Donald Trump's administration for using her music in "hateful propaganda" without her approval. © Collage: Andrew Harnik / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & REUTERS

Earlier this week, the 22-year-old pop star's hit song all-american bitch was used in a joint Instagram video from the White House and DHS encouraging migrants to self-deport.

The video began with the track's screaming section, which was played over clips of Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents brutally detaining migrants.

The footage then switched to migrants smiling and hopping aboard planes as the song hits a calmer section, pushing the idea that migrants should self-deport to avoid the violent "consequences" of dealing with ICE.

In response, Rodrigo herself commented, "don't ever use my songs to promote your racist, hateful propaganda."

Per TMZ, the DHS responded in a statement by claiming that the Grammy winner should "thank" ICE officers for their efforts, "not belittle their sacrifice."

Her comment has since been deleted, but it's unclear whether she did so herself or if one of the Trump administration's accounts removed it.

Rodrigo, who endorsed Democrat Kamala Harris in the 2024 presidential election, has been outspoken against the Trump administration's agenda – especially its brutal crackdown on migrants.