Olivia Rodrigo gushes over meeting Harry Styles – years after writing fanfiction about him!
Los Angeles, California - Olivia Rodrigo got to live out every Directioner's dream – and she knows it!
In a new interview on the podcast Music Make Us, the 22-year-old fessed up to having written One Direction fanfiction as a kid, which made her encounter with Harry Styles all the more unbelievable.
Thought didn't say exactly when she got to meet up with the 31-year-old, she spilled that the two "got tea" and "walked around" together.
"And I got home, and I was like, 'What the f**k?'" Olivia recalled.
"I feel like I wrote that in a fanfiction, and now I've lived it. That is so crazy how that can happen in your life."
The get him back! singer confirmed that Harry is "so sweet," and clearly lived up to her schoolgirl dreams!
Olivia may be a superstar in her own right these days, but she hasn't been shy about showing off her fangirl side.
From Ariana Grande to Taylor Swift, the Grammy winner has shown love to plenty of artists who have inspired her – most of whom she's now had to the chance to meet or even perform with, in the case of rock band No Doubt!
Cover photo: Collage: Amy Sussman / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & Frederic J. Brown / AFP