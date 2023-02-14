Olivia Wilde gets roasted for flirty A$AP Rocky comment
Los Angeles, California - Olivia Wilde's cringeworthy Instagram post about A$AP Rocky during Rihanna's Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show performance has caused major backlash from fans.
The 38-year-old newly single star was accused of flirting with RiRi's baby daddy during her greatest hits halftime set.
On Sunday, Wilde shared a clip on her IG story of A$AP cheering on his pregnant girlfriend from the sidelines.
In the on-screen text, the Booksmart director wrote, "If I thought he was hot before, this really put me over the edge."
Well, OK then!
The awkward remark obviously rubbed fans the wrong way as many took to Twitter to slam the Don't Worry Darling director for inappropriately yearning after the hip-hop artist.
Olivia Wilde backtracks thirsty comment about A$AP Rocky
From "creepy" to "confused," fans have sounded off on Wilde's alleged flirty comments. One user tweeted, "Olivia Wilde has no class. Ugh how are you gonna say this about a man who has a girlfriend and about to have a baby?"
Yet on Monday, the Tron: Legacy star returned to her Insta story to clarify her controversial comment.
The filmmaker re-posted the video and explained, "For anyone who got it twisted, it's hot to respect your partner."
Wilde's disastrous moment follows her recent split from Harry Styles and her messy custody battle with ex-fiancé Jason Sudeikis.
