Olivia Wilde gets roasted for flirty A$AP Rocky comment

Los Angeles, California - Olivia Wilde's cringeworthy Instagram post about A$AP Rocky during Rihanna's Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show performance has caused major backlash from fans.

Olivia Wilde (r) got a little wild with a comment she made about Rihanna's (l) man, A$AP Rocky. © Collage: VALERIE MACON & JESSE GRANT / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

The 38-year-old newly single star was accused of flirting with RiRi's baby daddy during her greatest hits halftime set.

On Sunday, Wilde shared a clip on her IG story of A$AP cheering on his pregnant girlfriend from the sidelines.

In the on-screen text, the Booksmart director wrote, "If I thought he was hot before, this really put me over the edge."

Well, OK then!

The awkward remark obviously rubbed fans the wrong way as many took to Twitter to slam the Don't Worry Darling director for inappropriately yearning after the hip-hop artist.