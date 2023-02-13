Rihanna drops baby bombshell during Super Bowl halftime show

Glendale, Arizona - Rihanna revealed she was pregnant for the second time during her highly anticipated headline slot at the 2023 Super Bowl halftime show.

Rihanna dropped big hints that she is expecting baby number two during her Super Bowl LVII halftime performance at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. © REUTERS

The Barbadian singer chose not to bring on any special guests to join her at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.



She kicked off the live performance, her first in seven years, suspended high above the stadium and dressed in all red.

With a knowing look to the camera, she opened her jacket and stroked her pronounced stomach, with fans speculating the move to be a pregnancy announcement.

The news was later confirmed by her representative.

Rihanna previously hinted that the performance would be a family affair, saying that it was "important" for her son to watch it.

In a separate interview with Total Access NFL, she said she was "thinking about bringing someone."

Fans were treated to a selection of hits from her catalogue, including B*tch Better Have My Money, We Found Love, and Umbrella, as well as two tracks she recorded with controversial rapper Kanye West – played back to back.

West, who has recently come under fire over a series of antisemitic remarks, featured on Run This Town, which was written by Rihanna's former mentor Jay-Z.

Rihanna also sang on Ye's track All of The Lights, which is included on his 2011 album My Dark Twisted Fantasy.