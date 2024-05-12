Zendaya and Tom Holland stroll hand-in-hand on London lunch date

London, UK - Zendaya and Tom Holland were spotted enjoying some quality time together in London as the Spider-Man star prepares to make his return to the West End.

Zendaya (r.) and Tom Holland were spotted grabbing lunch together in London on Sunday. © Collage: IMAGO / Zoonar & Independent Photo Agency Int.

The 27-year-old Euphoria actor joined Tom for a day out across the pond on Sunday.

Per photos obtained by the Daily Mail, the two walked hand-in-hand as they headed to the restaurant.

Zendaya wore her hair in a sleek bun, rocking a blue collared shirt with black pants and a matching coat.

Tom, meanwhile, sported a notably shorter 'do as he stepped out in a brown button-down top and navy pants.

The Uncharted actor was due to begin his performances in Romeo & Juliet on Saturday, but the anticipated opening night was abruptly canceled due to technical issues, according to Deadline.

It seems Zendaya plans on attending her beau's first shows, as she quickly jetted back to the UK after her show-stopping appearance at the 2024 Met Gala.

While Tom did not attend with her, he made sure to show his support with a swoon-worthy shout-out to his girlfriend on social media.