Oprah built a wall around her estate and her neighbors aren't happy about it

Montecito, California - Oprah Winfrey's neighbors are worried that a wall surrounding the star 's Montecito estate might end up causing their own properties to get flooded.

© Collage: Rod Rolle / Getty Images North America / Getty Images via AFP & Michael Tran / AFP

After months of heavy rainfall and flooding across California, a boulder wall was installed along San Ysidro Creek, which runs along Oprah's estate, to protect the property from flooding and creek erosion, according to Santa Barbara's Noozhawk.

It's a reasonable precaution; Montecito has long been prone to weather disasters, including a 2018 mudslide filmed by Oprah that killed 23 people, a number of whom were swept into San Ysidro Creek. Earlier this year, the area was evacuated when a storm swept through the community.

But residents fear that the wall could redirect the creek, pushing floodwater onto other properties during intense rainfall.

"You can't alter creek canals and not expect there to be results," Sharon Byrne, executive director of the Montecito Association, said in an interview with Noozhawk. "Don't change the creeks. They are going to shift and move on their own."