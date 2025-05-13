Oscar-winning director Robert Benton of Kramer vs Kramer fame has died

Los Angeles, California - Robert Benton , the Oscar-winning writer and director of Kramer vs Kramer and other film gems, has died in his home, The New York Times reported Tuesday. He was 92.

Director Robert Benton speaks onstage at the screening of Places in the Heart during day 4 of the 2018 TCM Classic Film Festival on April 29, 2018 in Hollywood, California. © Charley Gallay / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Benton was also known for the 1984 film Places in the Heart and had extensive writing and directing credits for influential movies throughout the 1960s and 1970s.

The Times reported that Benton died on Sunday, and his death was confirmed by his longtime assistant and manager, Marisa Forzano.

Benton co-wrote Arthur Penn's groundbreaking crime thriller Bonnie and Clyde (1967) – starring Faye Dunaway and Warren Beatty – with David Newman.

But he is probably best known for his script and direction on Kramer vs. Kramer, the 1979 film that offered an unflinching look at divorce and became one of the most awarded films of its time.

It picked up nine Oscar nominations, and brought home five – Benton's Best Director and Best Adapted Screenplay, as well as Best Actor for Dustin Hoffman, Best Supporting Actress for Meryl Streep, and the year's grand prize of Best Picture.

He and Newman co-wrote Peter Bogdanovich's What's Up, Doc?, which was released in 1972, the same year that Benton made his directorial debut with Bad Company.

In 1978, Benton teamed up again with Newman and Newman's wife Leslie to write the screenplay for Superman (1978) starring Christopher Reeve, Marlon Brando, and Margot Kidder.