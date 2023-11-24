Paris Hilton announces arrival of baby girl and reveals her name

Paris Hilton has become a mom again, this time to a baby girl! © FRAZER HARRISON / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

The 42-year-old shared the sweet news with her 25.5 million followers on Instagram. The picture she posted shows pink pajamas with the word "London" on them, red heart-shaped sunglasses, and a cuddly stuffed bunny.

"Thankful for my baby girl," Paris wrote, revealing the gender and name of the child.

Back in January of this year, Paris announced that her son Phoenix had been born via a surrogate. The heiress had expressed the desire to have another child, and was hoping for a girl.

Her wish came true just in time for the Thanksgiving season!

It is not known whether her daughter was also born with the help of a surrogate or was adopted. The blonde beauty previously said she had her eggs frozen together with her husband, Carter Reum, whom she wed in November 2021.