Paris Hilton dishes on frozen embryos and her hopes for a baby girl!

Los Angeles, California - Paris Hilton revealed the unique name of her and Carter Reum's baby boy and also dished on their numerous frozen embryos.

Paris Hilton is certainly living the sweet life as a new mom and opened up about having more babies soon! © Jon Kopaloff / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The 42-year-old socialite doesn't plan to stop at one baby!

The new mom recently shared that her son's moniker is Phoenix Barron Hilton Reum and added that she's been trying to make a family with her hubby since the Covid-19 lockdown.

While speaking to Glamour UK, Hilton said, "Carter and I had already been talking about the future, and then the world was shut down, so I was like, 'What do you think about us making embryos?'"

"He said, 'Yeah, let's do it'," she added.

The This is Paris star shared that out of all the embryos the spouses that wed November 2021 made, they have successfully frozen 20.

"We've done it seven times, I have all boys. I have 20 boys."

She continued, "I just went through the process again a month ago, so I'm waiting for the results to see if there's any girls."

Last month, the reality star shocked fans when it was revealed that she secretly welcomed Phoenix via surrogacy.