Paris Hilton recounts harrowing meeting with Harvey Weinstein: "it scared me"

Los Angeles, California - Harvey Weinstein has racked up a disturbing number of allegations of sexual harassment throughout his decades in Hollywood . Though the now repeatedly convicted sex offender is expected to spend the rest of his life in prison, new accusations against the former producer are still coming to light – including from Paris Hilton .

Paris Hilton has leveled harassment allegations against convicted former Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein. © AFP/Kevin Winter

Paris Hilton was just 19 years old when she met Hollywood mogul Weinstein for the first time at the amfAR (The Foundation for Aids Research) gala at the Cannes Film Festival in 2000.

"I was at lunch with my girlfriend and he came up to the table and was like, 'Oh, you want to be an actress?' And I said, 'Yeah, I really want to be in a movie,'" Hilton recalled in an interview with Glamour.

"I was a teenager, so I was impressed with him, and I said, 'Oh my God, Harvey Weinstein is so cool!' and he said, 'Well, we should meet,'" she continued.

Weinstein then invited the young heiress to his room to read scripts – a move he pulled with many of his victims.

But Hilton didn't feel like going to his room, which didn't please Weinstein at all, as she found out the next evening.