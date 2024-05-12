Selena Gomez stirs rumor mill with response to Justin Bieber's baby news

Los Angeles, California - Justin Bieber and wife Hailey have caused a storm of excitement with the news of their impending parenthood, but how did Justin's superstar ex, Selena Gomez , react to the baby bombshell?

Selena Gomez (l.) shared a new snap of herself with her boyfriend after her ex, Justin Bieber, revealed his big baby news. © Collage: Craig Barritt / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & IMAGO / USA TODAY Network

The Biebers announced that they are expecting their first child together on Thursday with a sweet video that has since racked up millions of views.

In the clip, pregnant Hailey flaunted her growing bump in a tight-fitting lace wedding gown, sharing a kiss with the 30-year-old Love Yourself singer.

The video was met with countless congratulations from fans and the couple's many A-list friends, but many have been wondering just one thing.

How does Selena, who dated Justin on and off for eight years, feel about the news?

Shortly after Hailey announced her pregnancy, the 31-year-old star actually took to social media herself to share a photo that showed her holding hands with her boyfriend, Benny Blanco.

Was the timing a pure coincidence or a deliberate statement?