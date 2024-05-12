Selena Gomez stirs rumor mill with response to Justin Bieber's baby news
Los Angeles, California - Justin Bieber and wife Hailey have caused a storm of excitement with the news of their impending parenthood, but how did Justin's superstar ex, Selena Gomez, react to the baby bombshell?
The Biebers announced that they are expecting their first child together on Thursday with a sweet video that has since racked up millions of views.
In the clip, pregnant Hailey flaunted her growing bump in a tight-fitting lace wedding gown, sharing a kiss with the 30-year-old Love Yourself singer.
The video was met with countless congratulations from fans and the couple's many A-list friends, but many have been wondering just one thing.
How does Selena, who dated Justin on and off for eight years, feel about the news?
Shortly after Hailey announced her pregnancy, the 31-year-old star actually took to social media herself to share a photo that showed her holding hands with her boyfriend, Benny Blanco.
Was the timing a pure coincidence or a deliberate statement?
Selena Gomez posts PDA snap with Benny Blanco after Bieber baby news
The Only Murders in the Building actor and the 35-year-old music producer have reportedly been in a relationship for almost a year, and they made their romance public in December 2023.
Since then, the couple have regularly been spotted happily in love at public events and on social media, so the latest couple photo on Selena's account is by no means a rarity – even if the timing of the post doesn't exactly seem coincidental.
Fans have been keen on stirring rumors of a feud between Hailey and Selena after Justin called it quits with the Rare Beauty founder for the final time in 2018 – and wed Hailey just months later.
But whether intentional or not – with her reaction, the singer clearly shows that she, too, has moved on and seems to have found happiness in love.
Cover photo: Collage: Craig Barritt / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & IMAGO / USA TODAY Network