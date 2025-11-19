Paris Hilton responds to rumors Ghislaine Maxwell tried to recruit her for Jeffrey Epstein

Los Angeles, California - Paris Hilton recently addressed rumors that Ghislaine Maxwell attempted to recruit her for Jeffrey Epstein.

Paris Hilton (r.) has clarified whether Ghislaine Maxwell (c.) ever approached her on behalf of Jeffrey Epstein. © Collage: IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire & Phillip Faraone / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

While speaking with The Times, the 44-year-old reality star clarified allegations from music composer Christopher Mason that she was "eyed" by Maxwell.

In the docuseries Surviving Jeffrey Epstein, Mason claimed that Maxwell asked to be introduced to Hilton at a party, insisting that the socialite would be "perfect for Jeffrey, per the Daily Mail.

Hilton refuted the composer's narrative, explaining to the outlet, "I don't even remember ever meeting her. I'm such a good clickbait name."

It's unclear when the alleged encounter supposedly happened, but Hilton was once photographed with Maxwell and now-President Donald Trump at a fashion show in 2000.

The former British socialite, who was found guilty of child sex trafficking, is currently serving a 20-year sentence.

Meanwhile, Congress on Tuesday approved the Epstein Files Transparency Act, which orders the release of federal files on the late sex offender.