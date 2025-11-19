Blake Lively nabs win as judge issues ruling over It Ends With Us producer's birth video

New York, New York - Blake Lively has scored a win amid her heated legal war with her It Ends With Us co- star , Justin Baldoni!

A judge has sided with Blake Lively (r.) after she called for It Ends With Us producer Jamey Heath (bottom l.) to hand over the birth video he allegedly showed Lively. © Collage: IMAGO / Cover-Images & Cindy Ord / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

District Judge Lewis J. Liman has ordered Jamey Heath, the producer of the romance-drama, to hand over footage of his wife Natasha giving birth, per People.

The Gossip Girl alum mentioned the video in her sexual harassment suit, where she accused Baldoni and Heath of "disturbing and unprofessional" behavior on set.

Lively claimed that the producer showed her a "fully nude" video of his wife giving birth, which the 38-year-old initially believed to be porn.

Liman has reportedly ruled that the material "should have been produced" after Lively's previous motion to have Heath sanctioned for "withholding" the full video.

According to the docs, the judge said that the past order "encompassed more than the video Heath claims he showed Lively," and that any footage depicting the delivery "would tend to support Lively's claim."

Liman added that the recording will remain sealed under the protective order in the case due to its sensitive nature.