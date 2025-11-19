Blake Lively nabs win as judge issues ruling over It Ends With Us producer's birth video
New York, New York - Blake Lively has scored a win amid her heated legal war with her It Ends With Us co-star, Justin Baldoni!
District Judge Lewis J. Liman has ordered Jamey Heath, the producer of the romance-drama, to hand over footage of his wife Natasha giving birth, per People.
The Gossip Girl alum mentioned the video in her sexual harassment suit, where she accused Baldoni and Heath of "disturbing and unprofessional" behavior on set.
Lively claimed that the producer showed her a "fully nude" video of his wife giving birth, which the 38-year-old initially believed to be porn.
Liman has reportedly ruled that the material "should have been produced" after Lively's previous motion to have Heath sanctioned for "withholding" the full video.
According to the docs, the judge said that the past order "encompassed more than the video Heath claims he showed Lively," and that any footage depicting the delivery "would tend to support Lively's claim."
Liman added that the recording will remain sealed under the protective order in the case due to its sensitive nature.
Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni's legal war heats up before trial date
Things aren't looking too good for Baldoni, who both directed and co-starred in the film, as a new clip of the 41-year-old on set surfaced showing that he joked about missing "sexual harassment training."
The Jane the Virgin star has denied Lively's sexual harassment and retaliation allegations, and he attempted to countersue her for $400 million, but that claim was ultimately tossed by Liman.
Nevertheless, Baldoni's lawyer insists that he will have his day in court when their case goes to trial next year.
