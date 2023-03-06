Pete Davidson and Chase Sui-Wonder reportedly involved in scary car wreck
Los Angeles, California - Comedian Pete Davidson and his alleged girlfriend and costar Chase Sui-Wonder were involved in a scary car crash over the weekend!
According to TMZ, the 29-year-old Saturday Night Live alum and his supposed boo are okay after colliding into a Beverly Hills home on Saturday.
Per the outlet, Pete was driving the Mercedes-Benz "at a high rate of speed" around 11 PM when he jumped a curb in the Flats neighborhood.
The King of Staten Island star reportedly also hit a fire hydrant and skidded across the front lawn before running into the side of the residence.
It was confirmed by the Beverly Hills police that Davidson was behind the wheel, but officials declined to comment further on the investigation into the incident.
Pete Davidson and Chase Sui-Wonder just returned from dreamy vacay
Kim Kardashian's ex first started sparking dating rumors with his 26-year-old Bodies Bodies Bodies costar back in December when they were seen engaging in a little PDA while attending a New York Rangers game together.
Then, in January, Pete and Chase were spotted snuggling up at a Brooklyn-based restaurant.
According to the Daily Mail, the pair were in Hawaii for a brief vacay before the car wreck.
Following his split from Kimmy Cakes, Pete also sparking love rumors with model Emily Ratajkowski and rapper Ice Spice.
