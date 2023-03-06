Pete Davidson and Chase Sui-Wonder reportedly involved in scary car wreck

Los Angeles, California - Comedian Pete Davidson and his alleged girlfriend and costar Chase Sui-Wonder were involved in a scary car crash over the weekend!

According to TMZ, the 29-year-old Saturday Night Live alum and his supposed boo are okay after colliding into a Beverly Hills home on Saturday.

Per the outlet, Pete was driving the Mercedes-Benz "at a high rate of speed" around 11 PM when he jumped a curb in the Flats neighborhood.

The King of Staten Island star reportedly also hit a fire hydrant and skidded across the front lawn before running into the side of the residence.

It was confirmed by the Beverly Hills police that Davidson was behind the wheel, but officials declined to comment further on the investigation into the incident.