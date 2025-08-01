Sabrina Carpenter unveils full tracklist for new album Man's Best Friend
New York, New York - Sabrina Carpenter has revealed the complete tracklist for her anticipated new album, Man's Best Friend.
After employing the help of her biggest fans to announce the song titles, the 26-year-old finished off the list by revealing the final track name – Tears – in a new social media post.
"thank you to all my beautiful perfect fans that helped me reveal the tracklist for Man's Best Friend," Sabrina wrote.
"can't believe the album will be in your ears in exactly 4 weeks."
With all of the titles now revealed, the tracklist is as follows:
- 1. Manchild
- 2. Tears
- 3. My Man on Willpower
- 4. Sugar Talking
- 5. We Almost Broke Up Again Last Night
- 6. Nobody's Son
- 7. Never Getting Laid
- 8. When Did You Get Hot?
- 9. Go Go Juice
- 10. Don't Worry I'll Make You Worry
- 11. House Tour
- 12. Goodbye
Man's Best Friend – Sabrina's seventh studio album – follows her smash-hit Short n' Sweet, which took her career to new heights on the heels of hits like Espresso and Please Please Please.
Though her latest album cover caused a bit of controversy, the Grammy winner is sure to dominate the charts when Man's Best Friend finally drops on August 29.
