Sabrina Carpenter unveils full tracklist for new album Man's Best Friend

New York, New York - Sabrina Carpenter has revealed the complete tracklist for her anticipated new album , Man's Best Friend.

Sabrina Carpenter has given fans a peek at her new album, Man's Best Friend, by revealing the record's complete tracklist, including his single Manchild. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@sabrinacarpenter

After employing the help of her biggest fans to announce the song titles, the 26-year-old finished off the list by revealing the final track name – Tears – in a new social media post.

"thank you to all my beautiful perfect fans that helped me reveal the tracklist for Man's Best Friend," Sabrina wrote.

"can't believe the album will be in your ears in exactly 4 weeks."

With all of the titles now revealed, the tracklist is as follows:

1. Manchild

2. Tears

3. My Man on Willpower

4. Sugar Talking

5. We Almost Broke Up Again Last Night

6. Nobody's Son

7. Never Getting Laid

8. When Did You Get Hot?

9. Go Go Juice

10. Don't Worry I'll Make You Worry

11. House Tour

12. Goodbye

Man's Best Friend – Sabrina's seventh studio album – follows her smash-hit Short n' Sweet, which took her career to new heights on the heels of hits like Espresso and Please Please Please.