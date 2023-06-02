R. Kelly's royalty checks may be used to pay his sex trafficking victims

New York, New York - Prosecutors are looking to garnish R. Kelly’s royalty checks to pay restitution to the disgraced R&B star 's sex trafficking victims.

In a pair of legal filings Thursday, federal prosecutors in Brooklyn gave notice to Sony Music Entertainment and Universal Publishing that R. Kelly hasn’t paid the roughly $500,000 he owes the court and his victims.



"The Garnishee is believed to owe or will owe money or property to the Debtor, or is in possession of property of the Debtor," prosecutors wrote, referring to the music studios as the "garnishee" and R. Kelly as the "debtor."

Kelly was sentenced to 30 years in prison in June 2022 on sex trafficking and racketeering charges in Brooklyn Federal Court for a 25-year scheme that saw him sexually abuse and psychologically torture young women and men.

Last year, Brooklyn Federal Court Judge Ann Donnelly ruled that Kelly pay almost $380,000 in restitution to two of his victims. The funds are meant to help pay for a lifetime of mental health treatment and herpes medication, plus more than $140,000 in fines and penalties.

The government moved to seize nearly $28,000 from his commissary fund – money his lawyer, Jennifer Bonjean, said came from donations made by his devoted fans.