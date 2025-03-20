Snow White: Is the controversial remake worth the watch?
The latest Disney live-action remake, Snow White, hits theaters this weekend – but will the lingering backlash over the film hurt its premiere?
Mirror, Mirror on the wall... what's with all the drama?
In the months leading up to the anticipated Disney movie's release, Snow White has been hit with criticism over its casting choices, the reimagining of the Seven Dwarfs, plus controversial remarks made by leading lady Rachel Zegler.
Adding to the problems are rumors that the 23-year-old is also feuding with her co-star Gal Gadot, who portrays the Evil Queen.
Well, lucky for us, the early reviews on the musical fantasy are out – did the remake have fans whistling in the theaters? Read on to find out!
Rachel Zegler gets praise as Snow White amid mixed reviews over the musical
So far, the reviews of the Marc Webb film have been mixed, with many praising Zegler's performance as the titular character.
Yet, Gadot's portrayal of the Evil Queen has been slammed by viewers, with the visuals and the plot also coming under criticism.
One fan tweeted on X, "#SnowWhite is a charming & magically modernized Disney reimagining. The classic story of fairness flourishes throughout, the visuals are vibrant & the musical numbers are a delight to listen to.
"Rachel Zegler shines, proving why she's the fairest fit to play the iconic princess."
Yet another user wrote, "I sadly left underwhelmed. Zegler is outstanding & her vocal performance really elevated the old & new songs. I even found the dwarfs to be fun.
"Everything else is just aimless, no real plot, weak villain, & many under developed characters. It's decent just not memorable."
Will this remake come out as the fairest of them all at the box office? Find out when Snow White premieres on March 21 in theaters everywhere!
Cover photo: IMAGO / Landmark Media