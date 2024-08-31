Rapper Fatman Scoop dies after collapsing on stage during performance

Hamden, Connecticut - Rapper Fatman Scoop has died, his manager announced Saturday, after the 53-year-old artist suffered a medical emergency while performing on stage.

Rapper Fatman Scoop has died, his manager announced Saturday, after the 53-year-old artist suffered a medical emergency while performing on stage. © IMAGO / Cover-Images

Scoop, best known for the hit tracks Be Faithful and It Takes Scoop, collapsed on stage at Hamden Town Center Park, Connecticut, and was taken to a hospital where doctors were unable to revive him, US media reported.

"It is with the heaviest of hearts I announce the passing of Isaac Freeman III, known professionally as Fatman Scoop," manager Birch Michael wrote on Facebook.

"You taught me how to be the man I am today. I love you Scoop. Thank you so much for everything you gave to me," Michael added above an image of the artist.

Scoop, whose real name is Isaac Freeman III, was next set to perform at Reminisce Festival on September 7. The festival paid tribute to the late musician via Instagram, writing, "This loss has left us all heartbroken."

"He was not just one of our most popular performers, he was a cherished member of the Reminisce family. His energy, talent and infectious spirit will be missed more than words can express."