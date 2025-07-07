Zayn Malik opens up about racism he faced during One Direction days in new song

Los Angeles, California - Former boy band star Zayn Malik has gotten candid about the racism he experienced while being a member of One Direction.

His new song, Fuchsia Sea, which bears the same name as an earlier track of his, sees the 32-year-old hint at what his time in the popular band was really like.

In an excerpt shared via Instagram, he raps, "And while they concentrate on their elevation, I've got a round trip to the constellation / I'm a convert to the concert, and I did that for inflation, 'cause I worked hard in a white band, and they still laughed at the Asian."

The song is due to be released soon, but so far, neither Malik himself nor his representatives have responded to a request from Page Six about the cryptic lines.

The British band One Direction was founded in 2010 and consisted of five members: Zayn Malik, Harry Styles (31), Louis Tomlinson (33), Niall Horan (31), and the late Liam Payne, who died at the age of 31 last November.