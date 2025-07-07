Zayn Malik opens up about racism he faced during One Direction days in new song
Los Angeles, California - Former boy band star Zayn Malik has gotten candid about the racism he experienced while being a member of One Direction.
His new song, Fuchsia Sea, which bears the same name as an earlier track of his, sees the 32-year-old hint at what his time in the popular band was really like.
In an excerpt shared via Instagram, he raps, "And while they concentrate on their elevation, I've got a round trip to the constellation / I'm a convert to the concert, and I did that for inflation, 'cause I worked hard in a white band, and they still laughed at the Asian."
The song is due to be released soon, but so far, neither Malik himself nor his representatives have responded to a request from Page Six about the cryptic lines.
The British band One Direction was founded in 2010 and consisted of five members: Zayn Malik, Harry Styles (31), Louis Tomlinson (33), Niall Horan (31), and the late Liam Payne, who died at the age of 31 last November.
Five years after their breakthrough, Zayn departed the group, with the remainder of One Direction going on an indefinite hiatus a year later.
Cover photo: Michael loccisano / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP