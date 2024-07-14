Rapper Wiz Khalifa hit with drug charges after smoking weed on stage in Romania

Rapper Wiz Khalifa has been charged with illegal drug possession after he consumed cannabis on stage while performing at a seaside festival in Romania.

Bucharest, Romania - Rapper Wiz Khalifa has been charged with illegal drug possession after he consumed cannabis on stage while performing at a seaside festival in Romania, prosecutors said Sunday.

Rapper Wiz Khalifa has been charged with illegal drug possession after he consumed cannabis on stage while performing at a seaside festival in Romania.
Rapper Wiz Khalifa has been charged with illegal drug possession after he consumed cannabis on stage while performing at a seaside festival in Romania.  © IMAGO / Cover-Images

The hip-hop star was headlining at the Beach, Please! festival in the Romanian village of Costinesti on the shore of the Black Sea, when he got caught with the drug early Sunday, prosecutors say.

Cannabis is considered a "risk drug" in Romania, and possession is punishable by up to ten years in prison.

Videos posted on social media show the rapper being escorted from the venue by Romanian authorities.

Kim and Khloé Kardashian take on India for lavish billionaire wedding gala
Kim Kardashian Kim and Khloé Kardashian take on India for lavish billionaire wedding gala

"During a performance at a music festival held in Costinesti, the accused was found to have possessed more than 18 grams of cannabis and to have consumed [on stage] another quantity in the form of a handmade cigarette," Romanian anti-organized crime prosecutors (DIICOT) said in a statement.

A source close to the investigation confirmed to AFP that Wiz Khalifa, together with other people, had been taken in for questioning early on Sunday. Khalifa was subsequently charged but not kept in custody, the source said.

The investigation into the musician is ongoing, according to prosecutors.

Reacting to the matter, the rapper wrote on X that he "didn't mean any disrespect" to Romania "by lighting up on stage."

Wiz Khalifa shares first comments after Romania arrest

Wiz Khalifa said Romanian authorities were "very respectful" during Sunday's incident.
Wiz Khalifa said Romanian authorities were "very respectful" during Sunday's incident.  © FRAZER HARRISON / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

"They were very respectful and let me go. I'll be back soon. But without a big a** joint next time," he added.

Khalifa often refers to the delights of marijuana in his lyrics.

Legal cannabis companies in the US have drawn celebrity funding or endorsements from known aficionados of marijuana like Khalifa and rapper Snoop Dogg, but also from actor Seth Rogen and former boxing champ Mike Tyson.

Elon Musk: Elon Musk reportedly donates to Trump PAC – after vowing not to do so
Elon Musk Elon Musk reportedly donates to Trump PAC – after vowing not to do so

In another recent controversy rocking the music scene in Romania, rapper Nicki Minaj earlier this month abruptly canceled her appearance at the Saga Festival in Bucharest, citing safety concerns due to upcoming protests.

Accountants held a protest against changes in fiscal legislation in Romania one day after her scheduled show, but the demonstration passed peacefully.

Cover photo: IMAGO / Cover-Images

More on Celebrities: