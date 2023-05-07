Richard Dreyfuss makes bizarre blackface comment in Oscars diversity rant

New York, New York - Veteran actor Richard Dreyfuss let rip at the new diversity rules put in place for next year's Academy Awards, saying they make him "vomit" and demanding the right "to play a Black man."

Actor Richard Dreyfuss let rip at the new Oscars diversity rules, saying they make him "vomit" and demanding the right "to play a Black man." © PRESLEY ANN / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

The Jaws star was speaking to Firing Line host Margaret Hoover, who asked for his thoughts on the new diversity standards for Best Picture eligibility at the Oscars.

Starting 2024, nominees will have to fulfill at least two out of four criteria, which include having at least one lead character and a minimum of 30% of the cast from an underrepresented group.

Dreyfuss immediately responded: "They make me vomit."

He went on to complain about being made to "give in to the latest, most current idea of what morality is," reducing equal representation and the push for more diversity to nothing more than an effort to avoid "hurting people's feelings."

"You have to let life be life," the 75-year-old insisted, "and I'm sorry, I don't think there's a minority or majority in the country that has to be catered to like that."