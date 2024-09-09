Rihanna dazzles in crystals for surprise appearance at New York Fashion Week

New York, New York - Rihanna shined brighter than a diamond during her surprise appearance at New York Fashion Week!

Rihanna made her grand debut for New York Fashion Week in a crystal-covered naked dress. © Mike Coppola / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The 36-year-old Savage x Fenty mogul pulled up to NYFW for the Alaïa show in a dazzling ensemble that only RiRi could pull off!



The mom of two arrived in a sparking crystal-covered semi-sheer dress that included a strapless corset top, plus draping sleeves.

She paired the look with matching stiletto heels while her jet-black hair was styled in wavy curls.

But the billionaire didn't stop there!

Earlier, at the Daily Front Row's Fashion Media Awards, Rihanna rocked another Alaïa corset-style light pink dress that featured a thigh-high slit, which she wore under a matching fur coat.

The We Found Love artist also delivered a surprise speech for her longtime friend Jahleel Weaver, who was the recipient of the magazine of the year award, per People.