Rihanna dazzles in crystals for surprise appearance at New York Fashion Week

Rihanna shined bright like the diamond she is with a stunning look during an unexpected appearance at the Alaïa show for New York Fashion Week!

By Elyse Johnson

New York, New York - Rihanna shined brighter than a diamond during her surprise appearance at New York Fashion Week!

Rihanna made her grand debut for New York Fashion Week in a crystal-covered naked dress.
Rihanna made her grand debut for New York Fashion Week in a crystal-covered naked dress.  © Mike Coppola / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The 36-year-old Savage x Fenty mogul pulled up to NYFW for the Alaïa show in a dazzling ensemble that only RiRi could pull off!

The mom of two arrived in a sparking crystal-covered semi-sheer dress that included a strapless corset top, plus draping sleeves.

She paired the look with matching stiletto heels while her jet-black hair was styled in wavy curls.

Is Jennifer Lopez dating a famous athlete after her divorce?
Jennifer Lopez Is Jennifer Lopez dating a famous athlete after her divorce?

But the billionaire didn't stop there!

Earlier, at the Daily Front Row's Fashion Media Awards, Rihanna rocked another Alaïa corset-style light pink dress that featured a thigh-high slit, which she wore under a matching fur coat.

The We Found Love artist also delivered a surprise speech for her longtime friend Jahleel Weaver, who was the recipient of the magazine of the year award, per People.

After revealing she wrote her speech "less than 36 hours ago," Rihanna gushed about Weaver, "You have been such a pinnacle to my growth and the fashion aspect of all things. I'm so proud of you."

Cover photo: Collage: Mike Coppola / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

More on Rihanna: