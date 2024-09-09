Rihanna dazzles in crystals for surprise appearance at New York Fashion Week
New York, New York - Rihanna shined brighter than a diamond during her surprise appearance at New York Fashion Week!
The 36-year-old Savage x Fenty mogul pulled up to NYFW for the Alaïa show in a dazzling ensemble that only RiRi could pull off!
The mom of two arrived in a sparking crystal-covered semi-sheer dress that included a strapless corset top, plus draping sleeves.
She paired the look with matching stiletto heels while her jet-black hair was styled in wavy curls.
But the billionaire didn't stop there!
Earlier, at the Daily Front Row's Fashion Media Awards, Rihanna rocked another Alaïa corset-style light pink dress that featured a thigh-high slit, which she wore under a matching fur coat.
The We Found Love artist also delivered a surprise speech for her longtime friend Jahleel Weaver, who was the recipient of the magazine of the year award, per People.
After revealing she wrote her speech "less than 36 hours ago," Rihanna gushed about Weaver, "You have been such a pinnacle to my growth and the fashion aspect of all things. I'm so proud of you."
Cover photo: Collage: Mike Coppola / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP